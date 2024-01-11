Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84,666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.99% of NewMarket worth $130,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NewMarket by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $562.14 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $334.36 and a 1 year high of $578.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $533.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.09.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

