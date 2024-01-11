Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 23,357 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $91,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

Shares of ORLY opened at $936.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $963.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $944.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

