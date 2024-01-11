Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 33,131 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,131 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of AutoZone worth $89,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,537.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,624.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,549.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,749 shares of company stock worth $58,400,514. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.