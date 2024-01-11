Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 812,206 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 812,206 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.05% of KT worth $134,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in KT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,090,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in KT by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,806,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,110,000 after purchasing an additional 99,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,016,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 162,157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KT by 165.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in KT by 14.2% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,983,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after buying an additional 372,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KT opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. Analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KT. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KT

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.