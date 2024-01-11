Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 95,711 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,711 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Silgan worth $97,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

