Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the December 15th total of 447,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AWEVF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468. Alphawave IP Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

