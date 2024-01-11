AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 17,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 57,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AlTi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

