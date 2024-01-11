AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 17,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 57,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
AlTi Global Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global
AlTi Global Company Profile
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AlTi Global
- How to Invest in Energy
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.