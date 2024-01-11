Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.98. 607,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,819,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Altice USA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Altice USA by 579.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

