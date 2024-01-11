Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.
In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MO opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
