Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

