Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.26. 4,029,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,539,021. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

