AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.05

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 11747246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $973.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

