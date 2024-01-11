Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.54). Approximately 1,343,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 943,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.80 ($0.53).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £133.52 million and a P/E ratio of 248.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.77.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

