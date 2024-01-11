American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.24-5.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.28. American Electric Power also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.53-5.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.18.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

