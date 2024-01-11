American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.240-5.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-5.34 EPS.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $97.84.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.