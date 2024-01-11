American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-5.34 EPS.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Get Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.