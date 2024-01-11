American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.1 %

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,736,000 after buying an additional 254,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

