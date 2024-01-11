American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.1 %
American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
