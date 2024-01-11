American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $182.95. The company had a trading volume of 981,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.20. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.