Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 296.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.82. 912,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $311.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

