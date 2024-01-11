Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Reduced by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $304.57 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $311.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.24 and its 200-day moving average is $261.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

