Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Gap Up to $29.25

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $30.09. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 82,730 shares traded.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

