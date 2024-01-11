Analysts Issue Forecasts for InterRent REIT’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$59.25 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

