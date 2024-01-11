Analysts Issue Forecasts for InterRent REIT’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.
InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$59.25 million during the quarter.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent REIT
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.