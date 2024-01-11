Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Price Target at $12.71

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,687,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Coty by 26.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Coty has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

