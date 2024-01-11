Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $25.11

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUN

Huntsman Trading Down 1.0 %

HUN opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 116.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.