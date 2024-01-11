Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $259.33

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.33.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000.

Insulet stock opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 119.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average is $202.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

