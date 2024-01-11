Analysts Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price at $200.74

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.47.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $192.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

