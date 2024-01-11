Analysts Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $6.40

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

