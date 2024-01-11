Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,473 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Up 0.2 %

Wipro stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wipro

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.