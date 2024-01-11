Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,285 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after acquiring an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

