Angeles Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

