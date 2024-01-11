Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 4 reasons to buy the dip in KB Home
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.