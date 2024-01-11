Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $1,453,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $192.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

