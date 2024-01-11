Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

VIS opened at $216.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $179.27 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.23.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

