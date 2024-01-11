Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

