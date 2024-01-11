Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 404.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after purchasing an additional 795,848 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 649,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,302,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 229,612 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

