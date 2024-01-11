Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.