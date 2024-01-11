Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

