Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,815 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

