Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.