AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $246.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 574,714 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,054,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 486,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth $5,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

