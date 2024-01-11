Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.38.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
BUD opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.