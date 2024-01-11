ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of ANPDY traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $226.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.71. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $222.43 and a fifty-two week high of $396.80.
About ANTA Sports Products
