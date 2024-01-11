ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ANPDY traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $226.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.71. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $222.43 and a fifty-two week high of $396.80.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

