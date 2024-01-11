Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) is Kailix Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kailix Advisors LLC decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 514,663 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises approximately 18.3% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Antero Resources worth $37,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 369.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 2,796,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,032. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.