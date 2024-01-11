Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Benchmark

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. 1,953,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,075. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $698,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,551 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 25.2% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after buying an additional 2,814,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

