AON (NYSE:AON) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $321.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $351.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.07.

Shares of AON stock opened at $299.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. AON has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.07 and a 200-day moving average of $323.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AON will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

