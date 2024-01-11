Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

AON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $16.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

AON Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AON opened at $299.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.07 and its 200 day moving average is $323.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. AON has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that AON will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

