Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

APLE opened at $16.46 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 25.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 318,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,860,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,436,000 after purchasing an additional 318,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $2,370,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

