Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.82. 1,769,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,731. The company has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.09 and a twelve month high of $165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.55 and a 200-day moving average of $145.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

