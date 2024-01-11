Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($12.87) and last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.87). 2,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,005 ($12.81).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Jayne Almond bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 895 ($11.41) per share, for a total transaction of £26,850 ($34,225.62). Corporate insiders own 62.88% of the company’s stock.
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
