ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABIO stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

